Kerala DHSE Plus 1 Results 2025 Declared at results.hse.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Scorecard | Image: File Photo

Kerala DHSE Plus 1 Results 2025 Date: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the Kerala Plus One (+1) result toda,y June 2, 2025. Students can check their marksheet at the official websites at results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.hse.kerala.gov.in

To access their scorecards, students must visit the official portal and enter the required details such as registration number and date of birth as mentioned on their admit cards.

The marksheet will include the student’s name, subject-wise grades, total marks, and other relevant information. Students should cross-check all details after downloading it.

Kerala DHSE Plus 1 Results 2025: Websites to Check

The results will be published on several official government websites to ensure easy access for the nearly 4 lakh students who appeared for the exams this year. Students can check their results on the following websites:

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Plus 1 Results 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official websites at results.kite.kerala.gov.in or results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Kerala +1 Result 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login section.

Step 4: Your Kerala +1 marksheet for 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Kerala DHSE Plus 1 Results 2025: How to Download via SMS

Step 1: Type the message KERALA11<Registration Number> in the SMS chat box.

Step 2: Send this message to 56263.

Step 3: You will receive your Kerala +1 Result 2025 via SMS.

Step 4: Take a screenshot or download it for future reference.

Kerala DHSE Plus 1 Results 2025: Revaluation and Rechecking