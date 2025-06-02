SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Out at sbi.co.in, Direct Link to Check Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Released at sbi.co.in, Direct Link to Check Here | Image: File Photo/AI

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 OUT: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Mains exam can now view their results by visiting the official SBI portal at sbi.co.in.

Candidates who clear the mains examination will need to appear for the personality test and interview. To check the recruitment results, they must enter their roll number, date of birth, and any other details requested by the exam authority.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on ‘Current Openings’.

Step 4: Look for ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)’ and select it.

Step 5: Click on the link that says ‘SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025’.

Step 6: Enter your registration number or roll number, along with your date of birth.

Step 7: View your result, then download and save your scorecard for future reference.

Note: The score card will include the candidates’ sectional and overall marks, along with the cutoff scores for different categories will be displayed on the score card.

Direct Link to Check - SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

After downloading the SBI Clerk scorecard, candidates should carefully review all the details mentioned on it. The scorecard will contain the following information:

Candidate’s name and roll number

Category and sub-category

Marks obtained in each section and overall

Overall cut-off marks

Final selection status

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: What’s Next?

Candidates who have passed the Mains examination must appear for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). This test evaluates their ability to read, write, and speak the local language of the state they applied to. Clearing the LPT is compulsory for final selection.

About SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025:

The SBI Clerk Mains examination was held on April 10 and 12, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 13,735 Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) vacancies across India.