TS ECET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result at tgecet.nic.in, Know How to Check

TS ECET Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is set to release the final phase seat allotment results for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2025 counselling today, July 18. Candidates who participated in the TS ECET counselling can check their allotment results on the official website at tgecet.nic.in.

To view the provisional allotment order, students must log in using their ROC form number, date of birth, TGECET hall ticket number, and password.

Seat allotment is done based on TG ECET ranks, seat availability, and reservation guidelines. Once a seat is allotted, students are required to complete the online self-reporting process to confirm their admission. Candidates must pay the tuition fee and complete the self-reporting through the candidate login portal to confirm their provisionally allotted seat by July 20.

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at tgecetd.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘TS ECET 2025 Seat Allotment’.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Once logged in, download the TS ECET 2025 seat allotment PDF.

Step 5: Save and print a copy of the allotment letter for future reference.

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025: Tuition Fees

The notification mentions that all candidates must pay a minimum amount of Rs 5,000 (for SC/ST) and Rs 10,000 (for others), even if their actual tuition fee is lower than these amounts.

This amount will be refunded to candidates who report to the allotted college after the final phase of counselling. However, if a candidate fails to report, the amount will be forfeited.