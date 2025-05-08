Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2025 to Be Out Tomorrow, When and Where to Check

Kerala SSLC 10th Results 2025 to Be Out Tomorrow | Image: File Photo

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is ready to announce the SSLC (Class 10) Examination 2025 results on May 9. According to the official notification from the Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE), the results will be declared tomorrow. Students can check their results on the official websites such as keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

To check their marks, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

The SSLC mark sheets available for download on the official websites will be provisional. To collect the original mark sheets and passing certificates, students must visit their respective schools a few days after the result announcement.

Kerala SSLC Results 2025: Where to Check

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

Sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that says ‘SSLC Examination Results 2025’ (active from 9 May).

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login section.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result.

Step 5: Download your result and print a copy for future use.

Kerala SSLC Results 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format: KERALA10<space>Registration Number

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive your result directly via SMS.

Kerala SSLC Results 2025: How to Check on Saphalam App

Step 1: Download the “Saphalam 2025” app from the Play Store.

Step 2: Tap on the link for SSLC Result 2025.

Step 3: Enter your login details as requested.

Step 4: Your Kerala SSLC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save or download the marksheet for future reference.

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Exam 2025:

Students who want to apply for revaluation or scrutiny must complete the process by May 14, 2025. The revaluation results will be released in July 2025. Supplementary exams are likely to be held in late May or June, giving students another opportunity to improve their marks.

About Kerala SSLC Exam 2025:

This year, a total of 4,27,021 students appeared for the SSLC exams held at 2,964 centres across Kerala, along with 9 centres in Lakshadweep and 7 in the Gulf region. Of these, 1,42,298 students were from government schools, 2,55,092 from aided schools, and 29,631 from unaided institutions. The exams started with language subjects and ended with Social Science.