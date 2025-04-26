Kerala SSLC Result 2025: KBPE Class 10 Result to Be Out Soon, When and Where to Check

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: KBPE Class 10 Result to Be Out Soon | Image: File Photo

Kerala Class 10 Result 2025: The Kerala Board is getting ready to declare the SSLC exam results on its official website. The Kerala SSLC 2025 results are likely to be announced in May 2025. Once released, students who took the Class 10 board exams will be able to check their results by visiting the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

To download the Kerala SSLC marksheet, students will need to enter their registration number and date of birth in the login window.

Although the Kerala Board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time for the SSLC Results 2025, they are likely to be announced in May, following the trend from previous years.

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Where to Check

Students can check the Kerala Board Class 10th Results 2025 online. To view their results, they can visit any of the following official websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website – keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2025’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and any other required details.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your Class 10 result.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future use.

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Tap to create a new message.

Step 3: Type the message in this format: KERALA10<REGISTRATION NUMBER>.

Step 4: Send the message to 56263.

Step 5: You will receive your Kerala SSLC 2025 result as an SMS reply.

Step 6: Take a screenshot of the message for your records.

Kerala Class 10th Result 2025: Name-wise