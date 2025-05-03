Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Passing Criteria, Date & Time and Steps to Check

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2025: The Kerala Board of Public Examination (KBPE) will soon declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10th exam results. Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the board is preparing to announce the Kerala SSLC Results 2025 on May 9. Once released, students who appeared for the Kerala Class 10th Board Exam 2025 will be able to check their results on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

The results will be published on the official website after the press conference held by board officials, which will be live-streamed for students. To download the Kerala SSLC marksheet, students need to enter their registration number and date of birth in the login window.

Kerala Board Class 10th Result 2025: Passing Criteria

To pass the exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject. This includes a minimum of 40 out of 150 in theory and 30 out of 50 in practicals. In borderline cases, grace marks may be given.

Kerala Board Class 10th Result 2025: Where to Check

Students can check their Kerala SSLC Results 2025 through the official websites given below

keralaresults.nic.in

Result.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala SSLC Result 2025 website at www.result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘SSLC Result 2025 Kerala’.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth, then submit the details.

Step 4: Your Kerala SSLC 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message: KERALA10(Registration Number).

Step 3: Send it to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive your Kerala Board Result 2025 scorecard on the same mobile number.

About Kerala SSLC 2025 Exam:

The Kerala SSLC 2025 exams were held from March 3 to 26, 2025. This year, a total of 4,27,021 students appeared for the exams, which took place across 2,964 centres in Kerala, along with nine centres in Lakshadweep and seven in the Gulf region.