Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Passing Criteria, Date & Time and Steps to Check

Updated May 3rd 2025, 17:31 IST
Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2025: The Kerala Board of Public Examination (KBPE) will soon declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10th exam results. Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the board is preparing to announce the Kerala SSLC Results 2025 on May 9. Once released, students who appeared for the Kerala Class 10th Board Exam 2025 will be able to check their results on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.
The results will be published on the official website after the press conference held by board officials, which will be live-streamed for students. To download the Kerala SSLC marksheet, students need to enter their registration number and date of birth in the login window.
To pass the exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject. This includes a minimum of 40 out of 150 in theory and 30 out of 50 in practicals. In borderline cases, grace marks may be given.
Students can check their Kerala SSLC Results 2025 through the official websites given below
keralaresults.nic.in
Result.kite.kerala.gov.in
Step 1: Visit the official Kerala SSLC Result 2025 website at www.result.kite.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘SSLC Result 2025 Kerala’.
Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth, then submit the details.
Step 4: Your Kerala SSLC 2025 result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Take a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Type the message: KERALA10(Registration Number).
Step 3: Send it to 56263.
Step 4: You will receive your Kerala Board Result 2025 scorecard on the same mobile number.
The Kerala SSLC 2025 exams were held from March 3 to 26, 2025. This year, a total of 4,27,021 students appeared for the exams, which took place across 2,964 centres in Kerala, along with nine centres in Lakshadweep and seven in the Gulf region.
Among the candidates, 1,42,298 were from government schools, 2,55,092 from government-aided schools, and 29,631 from unaided institutions. In addition, 447 students appeared from Lakshadweep centres and 682 from Gulf region centres.
Published May 3rd 2025, 17:31 IST