West Bengal 12th Result 2025: WBCHSE Board Result to Be Out on May 7, Know How to Check

West Bengal 12th Result 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the results of the Higher Secondary Examination 2025 on May 7 at 12.30 pm. Once announced, students can check their results on the official WBCHSE website, wbchse.wb.gov.in.

To download the result of the WB HS exam 2025, students need to fill out the necessary login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth, in the login window. Along with the announcement of the results, the board officials are expected to release the topper list of the candidates.

West Bengal 12th Result 2025: Where to Check

Students will be able to check and download their scores online on the following websites:

result.wb.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

West Bengal 12th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official WBCHSE website at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘WBCHSE Class 12 Board Result 2025’.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter the required details and submit them.

Step 5: Your WBCHSE HS Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result carefully, then download and print it for future reference.

West Bengal Board Compartment Exam 2025:

The West Bengal Class 12 compartment exams are expected to be held in July 2025. Students who wish to improve their scores can apply for these exams after the board results are declared.