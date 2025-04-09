KIITEE 2025 Phase 1 Admit Card Out at kiitee.kiit.ac.in, Direct Link to Download

KIITEE Phase 1 Admit Card 2025: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has released the admit card and opened the slot booking process for the KIITEE 2025 Phase 1 examination. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets and complete the slot booking by visiting the official website: kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

The admit card will include all the essential information related to the examination, such as the candidate’s name, photograph, exam date, and venue details. It is important to note that the KIITEE admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried to the examination Centre. Without it, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

KIITEE 2025 Phase 1 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official KIITEE website at kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link to download the KIITEE 2025 admit card.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials as requested and proceed.

Step 4: Once logged in, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review all the details carefully, then download and print a copy for use on the exam day and for future reference.

About KIITEE 2025 Phase 1 Exam:

As per the official notification, the KIITEE 2025 Phase 1 examination will be conducted from 16 to 20 April, while the Phase 2 exam is scheduled to take place from 14 to 18 June. The last date to submit applications for the Phase 2 exam is 8 June 2025.

The entrance test for admission to BTech courses will be held online and will have a duration of three hours. The question paper will consist of three sections – Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.