Rajasthan RTE Admission Lottery Result 2025 OUT at rajpsp.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here

RTE Admission Lottery Result 2025 OUT: The Rajasthan government has released the Right to Education (RTE) Admission Lottery Result 2025 today, April 9. Parents and guardians can check their child's admission status by visiting the official website: rajpsp.nic.in.

For the academic session 2025–26, there has been an increase of 6,000 applications compared to last year.

The Education Department had invited online applications for free admission to Nursery and Class 1 from March 25 to April 7. During this period, around 3.14 lakh applicants from across the state submitted their choices for free admission to 31,500 private schools. In comparison, 3.08 lakh applications were received for free admissions in private schools last year.

Rajasthan RTE Lottery Result 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan RTE admission website: https://rajpsp.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for "RTE Lottery Result 2025" or "RTE Admission Result".

Step 3: Enter the required details, including your Application Number, your child’s Date of Birth, and the registered mobile number used during the application process.

Step 4: Once submitted, the result will appear on your screen, showing the list of selected students.

Step 5: Look for your child’s name and check the school allotted.

Step 6: Download the result or take a screenshot for your records and future reference.

About Right to Education (RTE) Admission: