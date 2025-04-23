KIITEE Result 2025 Declared for Phase 1 at kiitee.kiit.ac.in, Direct Link to Check

KIITEE Result 2025 OUT: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has released the KIITEE 2025 Phase 1 results. Students who took the exam can now view their results online by visiting the official website at kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

To check the result, students need to enter their application number and date of birth. The KIITEE 2025 Phase 1 result shows the candidate’s full name, marks obtained in each subject, and overall rank. Along with these key details, the result also provides important information related to the admission process, such as whether the candidate has qualified and if they are eligible for counselling.

KIITEE Result 2025: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official KIITEE website at kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘KIITEE 2025 Phase 1 Result’.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result and rank card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for counselling and admission use.

KIITEE 2025: Exam and Counselling Process

The computer-based test, held for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses, saw participation from students all over the country. Those who qualify in Phase 1 will be eligible to take part in the counselling process.