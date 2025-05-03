KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 and 3 2025 Date Sheet Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the schedule for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 and Exam 3. According to the official release, SSLC Exam 2 will be conducted from May 26 to June 2, while SSLC Exam 3 will take place from June 23 to June 30. The complete datesheet is available on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

To appear for Exam 2 or Exam 3, students must register through their respective schools. They are also required to upload the necessary details and complete the application process within the stipulated timeline. For Exam 2, the deadline for uploading details is May 16, and for Exam 3, it is July 17.

Students who did not pass Exam 1 or want to improve their marks now have the chance to appear for Exam 2 and Exam 3, as mentioned in the official schedule.

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 and 3 2025: How to Check the Timetable

Step 1: Visit the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, “Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Datesheet 2025”.

Step 3: The schedule will appear on a new page.

Step 4: Download and print the datesheet for future use.

Karnataka SSLC Board Exam 2025:

This year, the Karnataka SSLC board exams were held from March 21 to April 4 and recorded a pass percentage of 62.34%, marking a 9% increase from 2023, when the pass percentage stood at 53%. A total of 8,96,447 students appeared for SSLC Exam 1.