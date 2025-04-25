KTET Result 2024 Declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

KTET Result 2024: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially released the results for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) November session 2024. The results were announced on April 25, 2025. Candidates who took the exam can now check their results for Categories 1, 2, 3, and 4 on the official website – ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates who took the examination can now view their results and download their scorecards by entering their registration number and date of birth.

Those who pass the exam will receive a KTET Certificate, which is valid for life. This certificate is required for applying to teaching positions in both government and private schools in Kerala.

KTET Result 2024: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says "K-TET NOVEMBER 2024 RESULTS Click Here".

Step 3: Enter your Register Number, Date of Birth, and select your category.

Step 4: Click on "Check Results".

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference.

About KTET November Exam 2024: