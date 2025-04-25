OJEE 2025 Admit Card Out at ojee.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

OJEE 2025: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the OJEE 2025 admit card today, 25 April. Candidates who have completed the application process can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at ojee.nic.in.

Candidates will need to use their OJEE login credentials, such as the application number and password, to download the admit card. The OJEE admit card will include important details such as the candidate's name, photograph, signature, roll number, exam date, time, venue, and instructions for the exam day.

OJEE Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official OJEE website at ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘OJEE Admit Card 2025’ on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open where you need to enter your login details.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to view your admit card.

Step 5: Check the details carefully and download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

About OJEE 2025 Exam:

The OJEE 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, and 11, 2025. The examination is being conducted for admission into various courses such as B.Pharm, B.Sc Nursing, MCA, MBA, MTech, MArch, MPharm, and Lateral Entry to BTech and BPharm in government and private universities and colleges across Odisha.