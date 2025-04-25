OJEE 2025 Admit Card Out at ojee.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

Updated April 25th 2025, 17:36 IST
OJEE 2025: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the OJEE 2025 admit card today, 25 April. Candidates who have completed the application process can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at ojee.nic.in.
Candidates will need to use their OJEE login credentials, such as the application number and password, to download the admit card. The OJEE admit card will include important details such as the candidate's name, photograph, signature, roll number, exam date, time, venue, and instructions for the exam day.
Step 1: Visit the official OJEE website at ojee.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘OJEE Admit Card 2025’ on the homepage.
Step 3: A new page will open where you need to enter your login details.
Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to view your admit card.
Step 5: Check the details carefully and download the admit card.
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.
The OJEE 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, and 11, 2025. The examination is being conducted for admission into various courses such as B.Pharm, B.Sc Nursing, MCA, MBA, MTech, MArch, MPharm, and Lateral Entry to BTech and BPharm in government and private universities and colleges across Odisha.
Each question will have four answer options, with only one correct choice. Candidates will select their answers using the computer provided during the test. For every correct answer, four marks will be awarded. For each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted, while no marks will be given or deducted for unanswered questions.
Published April 25th 2025, 17:36 IST