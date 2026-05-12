NEET-UG 2026 Leak Probe: Pune, Not Nashik, Emerges as Possible Origin Point; NTA Chief Reveals Whistleblower Alert

The ongoing NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation has an update. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has publicly admitted that attempts were made to leak the examination paper and revealed that a whistleblower had alerted officials days before the exam controversy exploded nationwide.

As pressure mounted over the cancellation of the May 3 NEET-UG examination, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officially registered a case in the scandal and has now taken over the probe. A CBI team is already coordinating with the Special Operations Group (SOG) and is expected to question NTA officials while also seizing key documents linked to the conduct of the examination.

NTA Chief Reveals Whistleblower Warning

In a major revelation, the NTA Chief confirmed that the agency received a message from a whistleblower on the night of May 7 regarding a suspicious “guess paper” being circulated online.

According to the NTA, the whistleblower claimed that multiple questions in the circulated PDF closely matched the actual NEET-UG paper. Officials then began verifying the claims internally.

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“We sprang into action to verify the whistleblower’s claims,” the NTA Chief said, adding that the cancellation of the exam was necessary to protect the integrity of the examination process.

The NTA also acknowledged that PDFs containing so-called “guess papers” had been circulated before the exam, further strengthening suspicions of an organised leak network.

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CBI Officially Takes Over Investigation

The CBI has now formally registered an FIR in the NEET paper leak case. Sources said the agency will examine the entire chain of events - from printing and transportation of papers to the alleged digital circulation network operating across states.

Investigators are expected to question several NTA officials and examine internal communication records, server logs, and transportation documents connected to the exam process.

Pune, Not Nashik, May Be the Real Origin Point

In another explosive development, investigators now suspect that the leaked “guess paper” may have originated in Pune rather than Nashik.

According to sources, the accused detained earlier in Nashik allegedly confessed during questioning that he had received the leaked material from Pune. Following this lead, one individual has reportedly been taken into custody in Pune.

This has significantly altered the direction of the investigation, with agencies now probing a wider Maharashtra-based network.

‘Private Mafia’ Network Under Scanner

The probe has expanded into what officials describe as a sprawling digital leak network. Investigators say encrypted WhatsApp groups and Telegram channels were used to circulate NEET exam questions ahead of the test.

According to Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), one WhatsApp group called “Private Mafia” acted as a central hub for distributing leaked papers. The group reportedly had close to 400 members and was set up specifically to upload exam material. Investigators noted that its description even warned members not to share content outside the network to protect its value.

Alongside WhatsApp, multiple Telegram channels linked to coaching centres and counselling networks were also found to be distributing leaked NEET papers and so‑called “guess papers,” further exposing the scale of the operation.

Investigators are also probing claims that leaked papers travelled through a larger interstate pipeline involving solver gangs, coaching operators, and middlemen across multiple states.

Why the Exam Was Cancelled

The NTA has defended its decision to scrap NEET-UG 2026, saying the move was necessary after evidence suggested that the sanctity of the examination may have been compromised.

Officials maintain that cancelling the exam was aimed at preventing unfair advantage and ensuring that attempts to “derail the examination process” do not succeed.

With the CBI now officially in charge, the focus has shifted from isolated leak claims to what could become one of the biggest organised exam fraud investigations in India’s recent history.

Nine Arrests Across Five States, 45 Detained; Mastermind Manish Yadav in Custody

The investigation, led by Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) alongside police teams from several states, has exposed what officials describe as a “highly coordinated inter‑state network” responsible for copying, distributing, and circulating the leaked NEET‑UG 2026 paper before the May 3 exam.

So far, nine arrests have been made across five states, with nearly 45 individuals detained or questioned. One of the key accused, Shubham Khairnar, was arrested in Nashik during a joint operation based on inputs from Rajasthan Police.

Shubham Khairnar- a 30‑year‑old B.A.M.S. student originally from Nandgaon taluka, was living with his family in Indiranagar, Nashik

Khairnar, a 30‑year‑old B.A.M.S. student originally from Nandgaon taluka, was living with his family in Indiranagar, Nashik. He was detained around noon while reportedly heading for darshan at a temple. Investigators revealed he had altered his appearance, including cutting his hair, in an attempt to evade arrest. Police matched his face using older photographs and technical surveillance before taking him into custody. Officials clarified that no leaked papers were directly circulated from Nashik itself.

According to Jaipur SOG sources, Manish Yadav has emerged as the suspected mastermind behind the NEET‑UG 2026 paper leak. Investigators claim Yadav coordinated the network and has now been taken into custody in Jaipur.