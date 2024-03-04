Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

"Let's Talk Consent!" Tinder launches free online course on consent for Indian youth

Tinder has teamed up with Yuvaa to introduce a groundbreaking online free self-learning course titled "Let’s Talk Consent" on Coursera. Full details here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Tinder Collaborates with Yuvaa to Launch Free Online Course for Indian Youth
Tinder Collaborates with Yuvaa to Launch Free Online Course for Indian Youth | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Tinder, the renowned social networking app for meeting new people, has teamed up with Yuvaa to introduce a groundbreaking online self-learning course titled "Let’s Talk Consent." This initiative underscores Tinder's ongoing commitment to education on consent as part of its broader Let’s Talk Consent campaign.

Launched on March 4, 2024, the Let’s Talk Consent course is the first of its kind, focusing on interpersonal consent and aimed at young adults in India. It is an extension of Tinder's Let's Talk Consent initiative, which was initiated in 2021 to address the intricacies of consent in relationships among young Indian adults. Over the past three years, Tinder has rolled out various resources, including a readily accessible resource center and short films like 'Closure' and 'We Need To Talk.' Additionally, the company has conducted in-person consent and safe dating workshops for college students across three cities in India.

Developed by Yuvaa, a prominent youth media organization in India, the Let’s Talk Consent course is hosted on Coursera, a renowned global online learning platform. It aims to provide reliable and authentic guidance on interpersonal consent to young adults in India for the first time. This educational endeavor comes in response to insights from a 2022 survey, which revealed that a significant percentage of young adults in India sought resources and safe spaces for understanding consent and advocated for its integration into educational curricula.

Kevin Lee, CEO of Yuvaa, emphasized the importance of addressing dating and intimacy topics among young people. He stated, "Boundaries and consent are so personal but also so important." He highlighted the collaborative efforts between Yuvaa and Tinder, including the Safe Dating Curriculum launched last year, aimed at making the conversation around consent more accessible to Gen Z.

Aahana Dhar, Director of Communications in India at Tinder, highlighted Tinder's commitment to promoting healthy relationships from the outset. She emphasized Tinder's core value of consent, demonstrated through features such as mutual matching and trust and safety features. Collaborations with organizations like Yuvaa allow Tinder to provide reliable information and guidance, empowering users to navigate dating with confidence and respect.

The Let’s Talk Consent course, spanning 90 minutes, utilizes surveys, assignments, and real-life examples to offer a nuanced understanding of consent in everyday situations. It comprises five modules covering topics such as understanding consent in interpersonal relationships, setting and enforcing personal boundaries, and recognizing signs of healthy and unhealthy relationships.

The Let’s Talk Consent course is now open for enrollment on the Coursera website, with no cost to participants. Interested individuals can sign up to access the course and gain valuable insights into navigating interpersonal relationships with safety and respect.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Whatsapp logo