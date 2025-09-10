LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 to Release Shortly at licindia.in, Here's How to Download

LIC AAO Hall Ticket 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will soon be issuing the admit cards for the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) 2025 examination. Candidates who have successfully applied can download their admit cards directly from the official LIC website at licindia.in.

To download their hall ticket, candidates simply need to use their login details, including their registration number and password.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at licindia.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Careers" link.

Step 3: Select "Recruitment of AAO 2025," and then click on the "AAO admit card 2025" link.

Step 4: Enter your registration number, password, and the security code to log in to your account.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen. You can then download and save it.

Note: On the day of the LIC AAO exam, candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card and a valid photo ID. Acceptable forms of identification include a passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving licence.

About LIC AAO Preliminary Exam 2025:

The official notification confirms that the AAO preliminary examination is scheduled for October 3. The online exam will be one hour long, consisting of 100 objective questions worth a total of 70 marks.