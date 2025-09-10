Updated 10 September 2025 at 13:13 IST
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 to Release Shortly at licindia.in, Here's How to Download
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) AAO 2025 admit card will be released soon on the official website. The exam is on Oct 3, consisting of 100 objective questions over one hour. Candidates need to download the hall ticket using their login details.
LIC AAO Hall Ticket 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will soon be issuing the admit cards for the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) 2025 examination. Candidates who have successfully applied can download their admit cards directly from the official LIC website at licindia.in.
To download their hall ticket, candidates simply need to use their login details, including their registration number and password.
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: How to Download
Step 1: Visit the official website at licindia.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Careers" link.
Step 3: Select "Recruitment of AAO 2025," and then click on the "AAO admit card 2025" link.
Step 4: Enter your registration number, password, and the security code to log in to your account.
Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen. You can then download and save it.
Note: On the day of the LIC AAO exam, candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card and a valid photo ID. Acceptable forms of identification include a passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving licence.
About LIC AAO Preliminary Exam 2025:
The official notification confirms that the AAO preliminary examination is scheduled for October 3. The online exam will be one hour long, consisting of 100 objective questions worth a total of 70 marks.
Candidates should expect their admit cards to be issued around September 25 or 26, approximately seven days before the exam date. The test is divided into three timed sections: Reasoning Ability (35 questions), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions), and English Language (30 questions). There will be no negative marking, but candidates must pass each section individually to be eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process.
Published On: 10 September 2025 at 13:13 IST