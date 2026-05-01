‘Lost 2 Marks In Favourite Subject’: How A Setback Pushed ISC Class 12 Topper Anushka Ghosh To Score Perfect 400

New Delhi: Aiming to make up for a small disappointment in Class 10, North 24 Parganas student Anushka Ghosh has emerged as the ISC topper after scoring a perfect 400 out of 400 in the Class 12 examinations.

Speaking after the results were announced, Anushka revealed that losing two marks in English during her ICSE Class 10 board exams became the biggest motivation behind her extraordinary performance this year.

“I feel very happy and very grateful. In Class 10, I got 498 out of 500 and the two marks I lost were in English, which is one of my favourite subjects. I was kind of upset about it. So, at that very moment, I decided that in Class 12, I had to get full marks,” she said.

Her determination paid off as she not only secured a perfect score overall but also achieved 100 out of 100 in English - the subject she says she “loves dearly”.

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“Today, when I saw the results and realised I got 400 out of 400 and 100 out of 100 in English, I immediately screamed ‘400’,” she said with excitement.

Anushka credited her mother and her school, St. David’s Institution in Panihati, for playing a crucial role in her academic journey.

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“My mother used to teach me in my childhood. My school has been my second home since kindergarten. The teachers have become like family,” she said.

Praising the support system provided by the school, she said the teachers were always approachable and available whenever students needed help.

“You can just call them up whenever you have a problem and they will help you no matter what. They are always there for us. To have such a conducive environment for growth is what ultimately makes the difference,” Anushka added.

Despite her remarkable achievement in academics, the ISC topper has now set her sights on engineering.