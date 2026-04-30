NEET UG 2026 on May 3: What are the Latest NTA Guidelines on Dress Code, ID Proofs, and Conduct Issues by NTA?
NEET UG 2026 is scheduled for May 3. Stay prepared with the latest NTA guidelines on exam patterns, mandatory documents, prohibited items, and dress code instructions.
- Education News
- 2 min read
The wait is almost over for millions of medical aspirants across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 on May 3, 2026 (Sunday). The high-stakes entrance test will take place in a single shift from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm in an offline, pen-and-paper format at various centers throughout India.
Understanding the NEET-UG 2026 Exam Pattern
For those appearing this year, the exam structure remains consistent with previous sessions. Success in NEET depends as much on time management as it does on subject knowledge. Here is a quick breakdown of what to expect:
- Mode of Exam: Offline (Pen-and-paper)
- Total Duration: 3 hours
- Total Questions: 180
- Subjects Covered: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany + Zoology)
- Marking Scheme: Candidates earn +4 for every correct answer, while -1 is deducted for every incorrect response.
While Physics and Chemistry are vital, Biology continues to hold the highest weightage, featuring the largest number of questions among the three subjects.
Essential Exam Day Checklist: Don't Leave Home Without These
To avoid last-minute hurdles, candidates must be meticulous about the documents they bring to the center. The NTA has made it clear that "without the admit card, entry will not be permitted under any circumstances."
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Ensure you have the following items ready:
- Printed Admit Card: This is your mandatory entry pass.
- Passport-size Photograph: This must match the one uploaded in your application form.
- Valid Photo ID Proof: A government-issued original ID for verification.
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Strict Prohibitions: What to Leave Behind
The NTA maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding restricted items. Before heading to the hall, double-check that you are not carrying any of the following:
- Electronic Devices: Mobile phones, earphones, smartwatches, or calculators.
- Stationery & Notes: Books, scraps of paper, or any written material.
- Personal Belongings: Bags, wallets, or items containing metal.
- Consumables: Food items and packaged water are strictly prohibited.
Every candidate will undergo thorough frisking and biometric verification. To ensure a smooth process, it is highly recommended to wear simple clothing and avoid outfits with heavy metal buttons or elaborate designs that could trigger security concerns.
Final Instructions from the NTA
As the exam date approaches, the NTA urges candidates to reach their designated centers well in advance to complete the security protocols. It is essential to "carefully read all instructions on the admit card" and keep a close eye on the official NTA website for any eleventh-hour announcements.