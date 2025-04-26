NEET UG Admit Card 2025 Expected to Release Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Here's How to Download

NEET UG Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the NEET 2025 admit card soon. According to the official notice, the admit card will be available by 1 May 2025. Candidates will be able to download it from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

To download the admit card, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth.

The admit card will include the full address of the exam centre, the candidate’s roll number, and other important information. It will also list key instructions to follow on the exam day.

NEET UG Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, "Download NEET UG 2025 Admit Card".

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and the security pin displayed. (If you have forgotten your password, reset it before proceeding.)

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your NEET 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card.

Step 7: Download it and take multiple printouts for safekeeping and exam day use.

NEET UG 2025: Exam Date

NEET UG 2025, the entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses, will take place on 4 May. It will be conducted offline, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.