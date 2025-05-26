com score card
Updated May 26th 2025, 13:27 IST

MAH MBA CET Result 2025 Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Here's How to Download Scorecard

MAH MBA CET 2025 results to be declared soon at cetcell.mahacet.org. The exam was held in April, and over 330 institutes will use the scores for MBA admissions through the CAP process.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
MAH MBA CET Result 2025 Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Here's How to Download Scorecard

MAH MBA CET Result 2025 Date: The Maharashtra State CET Cell is expected to declare the MAH MBA CET 2025 results soon. Once released, the results will be available online on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. 

To view the MAH MBA CET 2025 result PDF, students will need to enter their roll number. 

The MAH MBA CET 2025 result will be used for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), through which candidates will be offered seats in MBA/MMS courses at colleges that accept MAH CET scores. 

MAH MBA CET Answer Key 2025: 

The MAH MBA CET 2025 answer key was released on April 28, 2025, on the official website. Candidates were allowed to raise objections or challenge the answer key until April 30, 2025, as per the schedule set by the authorities. 

MAH MBA CET Answer Key 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. 

Step 2: On the homepage, find the “MAH CET 2025 (MBA/MMS)” section and click on the “View Score Card” link. This will open a new page. 

Step 3: Enter your login details as required and click on the download button. 

Step 4: Your MAH MBA CET 2025 result for MBA/MMS will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard PDF for future use. 

About MBA CET 2025 Exam: 

The MAH MBA CET 2025 exam was conducted on April 1, 2, and 3, 2025, by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Over 330 institutions across the state are accepting MAH MBA CET scores for admission to MBA programmes. 

This state-level entrance exam is held by the State CET Cell of Maharashtra to help students secure admission into MBA and other management courses offered by government, private, and self-financed colleges and universities in Maharashtra. 

Published May 26th 2025, 13:27 IST