MAH MBA CET Result 2025 Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Here's How to Download Scorecard | Image: File Photo

MAH MBA CET Result 2025 Date: The Maharashtra State CET Cell is expected to declare the MAH MBA CET 2025 results soon. Once released, the results will be available online on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

To view the MAH MBA CET 2025 result PDF, students will need to enter their roll number.

The MAH MBA CET 2025 result will be used for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), through which candidates will be offered seats in MBA/MMS courses at colleges that accept MAH CET scores.

MAH MBA CET Answer Key 2025:

The MAH MBA CET 2025 answer key was released on April 28, 2025, on the official website. Candidates were allowed to raise objections or challenge the answer key until April 30, 2025, as per the schedule set by the authorities.

MAH MBA CET Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the “MAH CET 2025 (MBA/MMS)” section and click on the “View Score Card” link. This will open a new page.

Step 3: Enter your login details as required and click on the download button.

Step 4: Your MAH MBA CET 2025 result for MBA/MMS will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard PDF for future use.

About MBA CET 2025 Exam:

The MAH MBA CET 2025 exam was conducted on April 1, 2, and 3, 2025, by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Over 330 institutions across the state are accepting MAH MBA CET scores for admission to MBA programmes.