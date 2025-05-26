NTA NEET UG 2025 Answer Key to Release Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Here’s Where and How to Check | Image: Pixabay

NEET UG Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key soon. Once released, the candidates can check and download the NEET answer key on the official portal- neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can view and download the NEET UG provisional answer key by logging in with their application number and date of birth. The NTA will also provide the NEET UG question papers and individual response sheets along with the answer key.

NEET UG Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the NEET UG 2025 Answer Key PDF.

Step 3: The answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF file to your device.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG Answer Key 2025: Objection

If you find any error or discrepancy in the provisional NEET answer key, you can raise an objection within the specified time period. Be sure to submit valid proof to support your challenge, as only then will it be reviewed by the authorities.

To process your challenge, a fee of INR 200 per question must be paid. Please note that this amount is non-refundable regardless of the outcome of your objection.

NEET UG Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG 2025 website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the NEET Answer Key 2025 Objection Window.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password, or date of birth.

Step 4: Select the questions you wish to challenge.

Step 5: Upload your answers along with a PDF of supporting documents.

Step 6: Pay the required fee for each objection raised.

Step 7: Click on Submit to complete the process.

Step 8: Download and save the submitted objection form and take a printout for your records.

About NEET UG Exam 2025: