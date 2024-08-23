Published 14:37 IST, August 23rd 2024
Maharashtra Bandh 2024: Will Schools, Colleges Be Closed on August 24 in Pune? What You Should Know
Maharashtra Bandh 2024: Schools are likely to remain closed tomorrow, August 24, in several regions of the state on account of Maharashtra Bandh 2024.
- Education News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra Bandh 2024: Will Schools, Colleges Be Closed on August 24? Here's What You Should Know | Image: Shutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:23 IST, August 23rd 2024