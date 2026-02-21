Maharashtra Board Exam 2026: Class 12 Chemistry Paper Allegedly Leaked Online

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Maharashtra State Board examinations 2026, the Class 12 Chemistry question paper was allegedly circulated on social media before the exam began, raising concerns of a possible leak.

Following this, the police have launched an investigation into the matter. The paper was reportedly shared online in Nagpur ahead of the examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Not the first irregularity this year

This is not the first time irregularities have surfaced during the MSBSHSE HSC board exams 2026.

On February 12, an incident of alleged mass cheating was reported during a Class 12 examination in Sambhajinagar. Despite CCTV surveillance at the examination centre, students were reportedly seen copying inside the examination hall.

The entire episode was captured on camera, triggering serious concerns over supervision and exam conduct. CCTV footage showed students openly exchanging answers and copying from each other’s answer sheets, allegedly in the presence of teachers.

Following the incident, the board had stated that strict action would be taken against those involved in unfair practices.

The board had earlier clarified that cases would be registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act, 1982 against anyone found indulging in unfair means at examination centres.

Officials reiterated that strong measures are in place to maintain the integrity of the examinations and warned that those responsible for any misconduct would face legal consequences.

Previous year’s Mathematics paper leak

A similar controversy had emerged last year when the Maharashtra board’s Class 12 Mathematics question paper was posted on social media approximately 30 minutes before the examination.

According to officials, the Higher Secondary Certificate test paper was allegedly leaked from Sinkhed Raja town in Buldhana district.

The board administration had acted swiftly, dispatching a team to Buldhana for a preliminary investigation. Authorities also moved to file a police complaint to trace the origin of the photographs that had surfaced online.

In the previous Mathematics paper incident, the three-hour HSC examination was scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm. As per board rules, students were required to enter the examination hall before 10.30 am, after which entry was prohibited.