'Gen-Z Protest, Conspiracy to Tarnish India's Image...': Delhi Police’s Explosive Take on Cong's 'Shirtless' Stir

New Delhi: The 'Shirtless' protest by Indian Congress Youth workers has been inspired by the 'Gen-Z' demonstration in Nepal, said officials during the hearing of the 4 arrested accused produced in court today.

Further, Delhi Police argued that the protest was part of an "international conspiracy" to defame India.

Earlier today, the Patiala House Court on Saturday reserved its order on the remand and bail pleas of four arrested Indian Youth Congress leaders, as the accused had filed bail applications, and Delhi Police sought five days’ custody, citing the need for further investigation.

The public prosecutor said that the accused raised anti-national slogans in the presence of international leaders and prominent figures.

Further, police claimed that the protesters were waving T-shirts bearing the Prime Minister’s photograph and messages against him during the demonstration.

According to Delhi Police, four individuals from different locations came together and got the T-shirts printed as part of a planned act.

Police Claim Injuries to Personnel

During the hearing, the counsel for the accused opposed the remand plea, calling the case a result of political vendetta, and maintained that the protest was peaceful while denying allegations of violence.

However, the government lawyer told the court that the accused beat up policemen during the protest, and three to four personnel sustained injuries when officers attempted to stop the protesters. One officer was allegedly pushed and injured in the process.

The police also informed the court that the accused are residents of different states, and further investigation is required in those locations as well. Officials said the mobile phones of the accused have been seized and need to be examined to verify whether any funding was received.

Delhi Police argued that custodial interrogation is necessary to identify and arrest other accused who allegedly fled the scene and to ascertain where the T-shirts were printed.

'Shirtless' protest inside AI summit venue

Printed Shirt that Congress Workers Wore

The controversy comes after Indian Youth Congress workers barged into the ongoing AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Friday and staged a ‘shirtless’ protest.

The protesters marched inside Hall No. 5, wearing or holding white T-shirts printed with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The T-shirts carried slogans such as “India-US Trade Deal", “Epstein Files", and “PM is compromised".

They later removed their shirts and raised anti-Modi slogans, including “PM is Compromised", causing a commotion at the high-security venue where heightened security arrangements were in place.

What is Gen Z protest?

The unrest began on Monday, September 8, after tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, to vent their anger against a decision by authorities to block multiple social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, saying that the companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight.

Later, this escalated even after the ban was lifted, taking the total number of deaths to 72, as per reports.