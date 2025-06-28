Maharashtra FYJC 2025 CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment List Out, Here's How to Check

Maharashtra FYJC 2025: The Maharashtra School Education Department has released the CAP Round 1 seat allotment list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions today. Students who have registered can check their allotment status on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Candidates can confirm their Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 between 30th June and July 7. They will also receive SMS updates regarding their Class 11 seat allotment. Round 2 of the FYJC admission process will begin on July 9, 2025.

Maharashtra FYJC CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment List 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for FYJC 1st Merit List.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and click on Submit.

Step 4: The merit list will appear on the screen. Check your details carefully.

Step 5: Download the merit list and take a printout for future reference.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: What to Do After Seat Allotment

Students whose names appear in the allotment list must visit their allotted school to begin the admission process.

They are also required to upload the necessary documents online and visit the school between June 27 and July 3, 2025. The allotted schools will verify the documents and may accept, reject, or cancel the admission based on the verification outcome.

About Maharashtra CAP: