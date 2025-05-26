Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Begins at mahafyjcadmissions.in, Direct Link to Apply Here

Students can now register for Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 on the official portal mahafyjcadmissions.in for Class 11 admissions across major cities. | Image: File Photo

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has officially announced the reopening of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process for the academic year 2025. All eligible candidates can now apply for admission to Class 11 through the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

The Maharashtra School Education Department has begun the FYJC admission process for over 20 lakh seats available across 9,281 junior colleges offering Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. For the first time, the entire admission procedure is being conducted through a centralised online portal.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Maharashtra FYJC Admission Registration.

Step 3: Complete the registration by entering the required details.

Step 4: Log in to your account and fill in the application form with accurate information.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form. Avoid refreshing the page during submission.

Step 6: Save and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Note: Applicants are advised to fill in the online form carefully, upload the required documents, and select the colleges of their choice.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Zero Round for FYJC Quota Admissions