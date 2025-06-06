Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 First Merit List Out at mahafyjcadmissions.in, Know How to Check | Image: File Photo

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra School Education Department has published the first provisional general merit list for First-Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2025 today, 6 June 2025. Students who applied for admission can view the provisional list on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

The list features only those candidates who have scored between 400 and 500 marks. Students are advised to carefully check their personal details and marks and report any errors or discrepancies if found.

It’s important to note that the Class 11 admission process is being conducted for more than 20 lakh seats across 9,281 junior colleges, covering the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams.

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for the Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 provisional list.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and click 'Submit'.

Step 4: The provisional merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the list and take a printout for future use.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Objection window

Students will be able to raise objections or request corrections in the provisional merit list between June 5 and 7, 2025. Once these issues are reviewed and resolved, the final or revised merit list will be released on June 8, 2025.

If any student notices a mistake in their rank, marks, or personal details, they are advised to submit an online objection. This can be done through the ‘Grievance Redressal’ section available in the student login portal. The deadline for raising objections is June 7, 2025.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Final Merit List