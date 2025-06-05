Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Provisional Merit List to Be Out Today at mahafyjcadmissions.in, Check Here | Image: File Photo

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will close the round 1 registration window for First-Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions today at 2 pm. Once done, the Board will release the provisional general merit list. Students who are interested and registered can check the general list on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

To view their merit ranking, applicants must visit the official FYJC admission portal, authenticate their identity using their registered credentials, and navigate to the designated merit list section where individual results can be retrieved.

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select your respective student zone or region.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: Click on the link for “FYJC Merit List 2025”.

Step 5: Find your name and roll number in the list.

Step 6: Download the merit list and take a printout for future reference.

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2025: Objection

Candidates will have the opportunity to submit objections and request corrections to the merit list from June 5 to 7, 2025. Following this, a final or revised merit list will be uploaded on June 8, 2025.

The College Allotment List will be published on June 10, and selected students will have from June 11 to 18 to submit documents and confirm admissions at their allotted colleges.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Over 10.85 Lakh Apply for FYJC

As of 2 June, over 10.85 lakh students have applied for admission to Class 11 in Maharashtra. The state has made around 20.43 lakh seats available in 9,281 junior colleges. The distribution of seats across different streams is as follows:

Science stream: Approximately 8.52 lakh seats

Commerce stream: Nearly 5.40 lakh seats