Maharashtra FYJC General Merit List 2025 Out at mahafyjcadmissions.in, Here's How to Check | Image: File Photo

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra, has officially published the final General Merit List for First Year Junior College (FYJC) Admissions 2025 on its website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

The General Merit List was originally set to be released on June 8, but it was delayed, allowing students extra time to raise concerns or request corrections. Students can submit objections or correction requests regarding the provisional merit list by using the “Grievance Redressal” option available after logging in to their account.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Exams 2025 provide an important chance for students to clear any backlogs or improve their marks. The final General Merit List will play a key role in the zero-round admissions, which will be held from June 12 to 14, 2025. During this phase, special category admissions will be processed.

Maharashtra FYJC General Merit List 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘General Merit List 2025’ under the FYJC Admissions section.

Step 3: Enter your application number and login details to access your account.

Step 4: Check your merit status and download the PDF for your records.

Step 5: Take a printout of the merit list for use during the admission process.

