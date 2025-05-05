Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE 12th Result OUT at mahresult.nic.in, Check Pass Percentage and How to Check Result Here

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Results today, May 5. This year, 91.88% of students have passed the Class 12 exams. Students who appeared for the Maharashtra HSC exams can download their marksheets from the official website: mahresult.nic.in.

To access the results, students will need to enter their login credentials, which include their Maharashtra board roll number and their mother’s first name.

The overall pass percentage for private candidates in the Maharashtra Board 12th results is 83.73%. A total of 36,133 students were registered as private candidates, with 35,697 appearing for the exam. Out of these, 29,892 students passed.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: Stream-wise Pass Percentage

Science: 97.35%

Arts: 80.53%

Commerce: 92.68%

Vocational: 83.3%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: Division-wise Pass Percentage

The highest pass percentage among the nine divisions was recorded in Konkan, with 96.74%, while the lowest was in Latur, with 89.46%.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: How to Check

Visit the official website of the Maharashtra Board: mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2025’ link.

Enter your roll number and mother’s name in the required fields.

Click on the 'View Result' button to submit.

Your HSC 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.

You can take a printout or screenshot of your result for future reference.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

To check the Maharashtra 12th Result 2025 via SMS, follow these steps:

Type an SMS in the following format: MHHSCSEAT NO.

Send it to 57766.

You will receive your Maharashtra HSC 2025 result as an SMS on the same number.

About Maharashtra Class 12 Exam 2025:

A total of 15,13,909 students participated in the Maharashtra Class 12 exams this year, which were held between 11 February and 11 March across 3,373 centres.