Maharashtra Implements NEP 2020: Hindi Made Mandatory as Third Language in Classes 1-5

The Maharashtra government, through a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday, has officially announced the phased implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Starting from the academic year 2025–26, the state will gradually roll out a new curriculum following the NEP’s 5+3+3+4 structure, replacing the traditional 10+2+3 model.

Curriculum development for this new structure will be led by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) along with Balbharati.

As part of the revised language policy, Hindi will become a compulsory third language for students in the early years of schooling. To support this change, the government aims to train 80 per cent of teachers in modern teaching techniques and digital tools by 2025.

This language policy marks a significant shift in early education. From Classes 1 to 5, students, regardless of their medium of instruction, will study all three languages: Marathi, English, and Hindi.

From Class 6 onwards, language learning will follow the guidelines of the State Curriculum Framework, in line with national policy recommendations.

The implementation of the new curriculum will begin with Class 1 in the 2025–26 academic year and will expand year by year, aiming for full adoption across all classes by 2028–29. The SCERT is spearheading the reform, having developed the updated curriculum and syllabus based on the National Curriculum Frameworks provided by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).