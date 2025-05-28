Maharashtra MBA CET Result 2025 Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Here's How to Download Scorecard

Updated May 28th 2025, 15:46 IST
MAH MBA CET Result 2025: The Maharashtra State CET Cell is likely to release MBA CET result cum scorecard 2025 anytime this week. Candidates will be able to download their MBA CET 2025 result from the cetcell.mahacet.org.
The scorecard will display important details such as the MBA/MMS CET percentile, the MAH MBA CET 2025 result date, and the candidate’s personal information.
The final answer key for MAH MBA CET 2025 can be downloaded using the application number and date of birth. After the provisional key was released on April 28, candidates had until April 30 to submit objections. After reviewing the objections, the CET Cell found discrepancies in 28 questions. To maintain fairness and transparency in the evaluation process, grace marks have been awarded to all candidates for these questions.
Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Step 2: Find and click on the “MAH MBA/MMS CET 2025” section.
Step 3: Select the “View Score Card” link.
Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth in the required fields.
Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a printout for future use.
The following details will be mentioned on the MAH MBA CET 2025 scorecard:
The MBA CET 2025 exam was held on April 1, 2, and 3, 2025, conducted by the State CET Cell, with more than 330 institutions participating and accepting MAH MBA CET scores for admission to the MBA course.
Published May 28th 2025, 15:46 IST