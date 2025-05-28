Republic World
  Maharashtra MBA CET Result 2025 Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Here's How to Download Scorecard

Updated May 28th 2025, 15:46 IST

The Maharashtra MBA State CET Cell 2025 result will be released soon at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can download scorecards using their login details. Grace marks were awarded for 28 disputed questions after answer key review.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
MAH MBA CET Result 2025: The Maharashtra State CET Cell is likely to release MBA CET result cum scorecard 2025 anytime this week. Candidates will be able to download their MBA CET 2025 result from the cetcell.mahacet.org. 

The scorecard will display important details such as the MBA/MMS CET percentile, the MAH MBA CET 2025 result date, and the candidate’s personal information. 

MAH MBA CET 2025: Answer Key 

The final answer key for MAH MBA CET 2025 can be downloaded using the application number and date of birth. After the provisional key was released on April 28, candidates had until April 30 to submit objections.  After reviewing the objections, the CET Cell found discrepancies in 28 questions. To maintain fairness and transparency in the evaluation process, grace marks have been awarded to all candidates for these questions. 

MAH MBA CET Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard 

Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. 

Step 2: Find and click on the “MAH MBA/MMS CET 2025” section. 

Step 3: Select the “View Score Card” link. 

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth in the required fields. 

Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a printout for future use. 

MAH MBA CET 2025: Information Available on the Scorecard 

The following details will be mentioned on the MAH MBA CET 2025 scorecard: 

  • Name of the candidate 
  • Roll number 
  • Date of birth 
  • Candidate’s category 
  • Overall score in the MAH MBA CET exam 
  • Overall percentile in the MAH MBA CET exam 

About MBA CET Exam 2025: 

The MBA CET 2025 exam was held on April 1, 2, and 3, 2025, conducted by the State CET Cell, with more than 330 institutions participating and accepting MAH MBA CET scores for admission to the MBA course. 

