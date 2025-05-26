Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Admit Card 2025 Out at mpsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

Updated May 26th 2025, 17:32 IST
MPSC Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Group C Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website at mpsc.gov.in.
The admit card serves as a mandatory entry pass for the examination, and candidates must carry a printed copy to their respective exam centers.
The MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 1,333 vacancies across various departments in the Maharashtra government.
Step 1: Visit the official MPSC website at mpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the "Online Facilities" section and click on "Online Application System."
Step 3: Select the option "Download Admission Certificate."
Step 4: Enter your registration number or roll number along with your password.
Step 5: Once logged in, your admit card will appear on the screen. Download and print it for the exam day.
The MPSC Group C Prelims Exam, initially scheduled for an earlier date, has been rescheduled to June 1, 2025 (Sunday).
The selection process includes three main stages. It begins with the Preliminary Examination, which is an objective-type screening test scheduled for 1st June 2025. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will move on to the Main Examination, which is a descriptive test. Those who clear the mains will be invited for the final stage, which includes an interview and document verification.
