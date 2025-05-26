Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Admit Card 2025 Out at mpsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

MPSC Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Group C Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website at mpsc.gov.in.

The admit card serves as a mandatory entry pass for the examination, and candidates must carry a printed copy to their respective exam centers.

The MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 1,333 vacancies across various departments in the Maharashtra government.

MPSC Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official MPSC website at mpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the "Online Facilities" section and click on "Online Application System."

Step 3: Select the option "Download Admission Certificate."

Step 4: Enter your registration number or roll number along with your password.

Step 5: Once logged in, your admit card will appear on the screen. Download and print it for the exam day.

MPSC Group C Prelims Exam 2025: Date and Selection Process

The MPSC Group C Prelims Exam, initially scheduled for an earlier date, has been rescheduled to June 1, 2025 (Sunday).