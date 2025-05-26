com score card
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Admit Card 2025 Out at mpsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

Updated May 26th 2025, 17:32 IST

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Admit Card 2025 Out at mpsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

MPSC has released the Group C Prelims 2025 admit card at mpsc.gov.in. The exam is on June 1. The selection process includes prelims, mains, and an interview with document verification.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Admit Card 2025 Out mpsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Admit Card 2025 Out mpsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download | Image: File Photo

MPSC Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Group C Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website at mpsc.gov.in. 

The admit card serves as a mandatory entry pass for the examination, and candidates must carry a printed copy to their respective exam centers. 

The MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 1,333 vacancies across various departments in the Maharashtra government. 

MPSC Admit Card 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Visit the official MPSC website at mpsc.gov.in. 

Step 2: Go to the "Online Facilities" section and click on "Online Application System." 

Step 3: Select the option "Download Admission Certificate." 

Step 4: Enter your registration number or roll number along with your password. 

Step 5: Once logged in, your admit card will appear on the screen. Download and print it for the exam day. 

Direct Link to Download - MPSC Admit Card 2025 

MPSC Group C Prelims Exam 2025: Date and Selection Process 

The MPSC Group C Prelims Exam, initially scheduled for an earlier date, has been rescheduled to June 1, 2025 (Sunday). 

The selection process includes three main stages. It begins with the Preliminary Examination, which is an objective-type screening test scheduled for 1st June 2025. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will move on to the Main Examination, which is a descriptive test. Those who clear the mains will be invited for the final stage, which includes an interview and document verification. 

ALSO READ: Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Begins at mahafyjcadmissions.in, Direct Link to Apply Here

Published May 26th 2025, 17:32 IST