Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2025 Tomorrow at 1 PM on mahresult.nic.in, Know How to Check

Updated May 12th 2025, 15:02 IST
Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the SSC (Class 10) Result 2025 on Tuesday, May 13, at 1:00 PM. Once announced, students can check their detailed mark sheets, including subject-wise marks, on the official website mahresult.nic.in.
Students can check and download the Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2025 by entering their roll number and their mother's first name, as printed on their SSC Hall Ticket 2025.
Students can check the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025 by visiting any of the following official websites:
Step 1: Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Maharashtra SSC Result 2025’.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and your mother’s first name in the required fields.
Step 4: Click on the ‘View Result’ button to proceed.
Step 5: Your Maharashtra SSC Result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download the result or take a printout/screenshot for future reference.
To check the Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2025 via SMS, students need to follow these steps:
After sending the SMS, you will receive your Maharashtra SSC result directly on your mobile phone.
The Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) exams were held from February 21 to March 17. A total of 16,11,610 students appeared for the exams, including 8,64,120 boys, 7,47,471 girls, and 19 transgender students. In 2024, the results were declared on May 27.
