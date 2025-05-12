Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2025 Tomorrow at 1 PM on mahresult.nic.in, Know How to Check | Image: File Photo

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the SSC (Class 10) Result 2025 on Tuesday, May 13, at 1:00 PM. Once announced, students can check their detailed mark sheets, including subject-wise marks, on the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Students can check and download the Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2025 by entering their roll number and their mother's first name, as printed on their SSC Hall Ticket 2025.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2025: Where to Check

Students can check the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025 by visiting any of the following official websites:

mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Maharashtra SSC Result 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and your mother’s first name in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the ‘View Result’ button to proceed.

Step 5: Your Maharashtra SSC Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result or take a printout/screenshot for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

To check the Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2025 via SMS, students need to follow these steps:

Type MHSSC followed by a space, then enter your Seat Number.

Send the message to 57766.

After sending the SMS, you will receive your Maharashtra SSC result directly on your mobile phone.

About Maharashtra SSC 10th Exam 2025: