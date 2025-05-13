Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Results 2025: 93.04% Students Pass, Konkan Region Leads Check Overall Pass Percentage Here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 OUT: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results for Class 10 today at 1:00 pm. Students can check their results on the official websites of the Maharashtra board, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

Students can check and download their results by logging in with their Seat number and Mother's name. The Maharashtra board has redirected all the websites to its main website, mahahsscboard.in for students to check their Class 10 result.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2025: 93.04% Students Pass, Konkan Region Leads

A total of 15,58,000 students registered for the SSC exam 2025 from 23,489 secondary schools across the state. Among these, 7,924 schools achieved a 100% pass rate.

The overall pass percentage stands at 93.04%, with the following regional performance: Konkan: 98.82%

Kolhapur: 96.87%

Mumbai: 95.84% Pune: 94.81%

Nashik: 93.04%

Amravati: 92.95%

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 92.82%

Latur: 92.77%

Nagpur: 90.78%

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Performance of Differently Abled Students

A total of 9,673 differently abled students registered for the Maharashtra SSC Exam 2025. Out of these, 9,585 appeared, and 8,844 passed the exam. This results in an overall pass percentage of 92.27%, reflecting their commendable performance.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2025: How to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official result website: mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, "SSC Examination March 2025 Result".

Step 3: Enter your roll number and your mother’s first name.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to see your result.