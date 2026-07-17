Mahindra University School of Law Highlights B.Tech LL.B. as a Paradigm Shift in Legal Education

Mahindra University School of Law has highlighted the growing relevance of its integrated B.Tech LL.B. programme as a future-facing response to the changing nature of law, technology, innovation and policy.

Traditionally, legal education has been viewed through the lens of statutory interpretation, judicial precedents, advocacy and courtroom practice. However, rapid developments in science and technology have given rise to entirely new areas of legal practice and regulation. Contemporary legal challenges now extend to artificial intelligence governance, cybersecurity, digital privacy, fintech regulation, data protection, emerging technologies, intellectual property, platform accountability and technology-enabled business models.

In this evolving environment, the B.Tech LL.B. programme situates itself at the intersection of law, engineering, technology, innovation and public policy. The programme is designed to equip students with a dual understanding of technical systems and legal principles, enabling them to appreciate how technologies are built, deployed, regulated and governed.

By combining the analytical thinking, problem-solving orientation and innovation mindset of engineering education with legal reasoning, regulatory interpretation and institutional understanding, the programme prepares students for a rapidly transforming professional landscape where law and technology are increasingly inseparable.

Advertisement

Speaking on the significance of the programme, Mahindra University School of Law noted that the future of legal education lies in creating professionals who can engage meaningfully with both the technical and legal dimensions of emerging issues.

The B.Tech LL.B. therefore seeks to bridge the long-standing gap between science and jurisprudence, creating a new generation of tech-savvy legal professionals who can contribute to policy-making, regulatory design, corporate advisory, technology disputes, compliance, innovation governance and digital transformation.

Advertisement