sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Operation Sindoor 2.0 | Pakistan Bats For Terrorists | IPL 2025 | Virat Kohli | India Unmasks Pakistan |
Advertisement

Updated May 12th 2025, 15:53 IST

Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2025 Declared at manresults.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

BSEM declared the Manipur Class 10 results on 10th May. Students can check their results at manresults.nic.in using their roll number and download the provisional mark sheet online.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2025 Declared at manresults.nic.in, Direct Link to Check
Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2025 Declared at manresults.nic.in, Direct Link to Check | Image: File Photo

Manipur HSLC Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM), announced the Class 10 results today, May 10th, through a press conference. Students can check and download their results online by visiting the official BSEM website at man results.nic.in. 

Students who appeared for the Class 10 exams can now check their Manipur Board Class 10 result by entering their roll number online. 

Students can download their provisional mark sheet from the official website. This online version can be used as a temporary reference and for provisional admission purposes. The original Certificate-cum-Mark Sheet will be issued by BSEM and sent to the respective schools. Students are advised to collect their original documents from their schools a few days after the online results are declared. 

Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website at manresults.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘Manipur HSLC Result 2025’. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number as printed on your admit card. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button. 

Step 5: Your Class 10 result will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Download or print a copy of the result for future reference. 

Direct Link to Check - Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2025 

Manipur HSLC 10th Exam 2025: 

The Manipur Board Examination for Class 10th took place from February 19, 2025, to March 7th, 2025, in pen and paper format. The board released the HSLC exam routine 2025 on December 16, 2025. 

ALSO READ: Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2025 Tomorrow at 1 PM on mahresult.nic.in, Know How to Check

Published May 12th 2025, 15:53 IST