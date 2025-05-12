Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2025 Declared at manresults.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

Manipur HSLC Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM), announced the Class 10 results today, May 10th, through a press conference. Students can check and download their results online by visiting the official BSEM website at man results.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the Class 10 exams can now check their Manipur Board Class 10 result by entering their roll number online.

Students can download their provisional mark sheet from the official website. This online version can be used as a temporary reference and for provisional admission purposes. The original Certificate-cum-Mark Sheet will be issued by BSEM and sent to the respective schools. Students are advised to collect their original documents from their schools a few days after the online results are declared.

Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at manresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘Manipur HSLC Result 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number as printed on your admit card.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your Class 10 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download or print a copy of the result for future reference.

