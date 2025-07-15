Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • Manipur HSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Declared by BSEM at manresults.nic.in, Know How to Check

Updated 15 July 2025 at 19:09 IST

Manipur HSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Declared by BSEM at manresults.nic.in, Know How to Check

Manipur HSLC Supplementary Result 2025 is out on July 15 at manresults.nic.in. Students can check it using their roll and registration numbers. Those who pass can now apply for Class 11 admissions.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Manipur HSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Declared
Manipur HSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Declared | Image: File Photo

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM) has announced the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Compartment Result 2025 today, 15 July. Students can check their results online by visiting the official BoSEM website at manresults.nic.in. 

To check their results online, students must enter their Manipur HSLC compartment roll number and registration number. 

The online marksheet will display important details such as the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, qualifying status, and other relevant information. 

Manipur HSLC Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Manipur Board at manresults.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘Manipur 10th Supplementary Result 2025’. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button. 

Step 5: Your Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download and save a copy of the result for future reference. 

Direct Link to Check - Manipur HSLC Supplementary Result 2025

Manipur HSLC Supplementary Result 2025: Passing Marks 

To pass the Manipur HSLC compartment exams, students must score at least 33 per cent marks in each theory and practical subject, as well as in the overall aggregate. Those who pass the exams are now eligible to apply for Class 11 admissions in their respective cities. 

About Manipur HSLC Compartment Exams 2025: 

The Manipur HSLC Compartment Exams 2025 were conducted from June 30 to July 7 for students who were unable to pass the regular Class 10 board exams. These supplementary exams gave them a chance to improve their scores and achieve a passing result. 

ALSO READ: UP TGT Admit Card 2025 to Be Out Soon at upsessb.pariksha.nic.in, Here’s How to Download

Published 15 July 2025 at 19:09 IST