Manipur HSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Declared by BSEM at manresults.nic.in, Know How to Check

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM) has announced the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Compartment Result 2025 today, 15 July. Students can check their results online by visiting the official BoSEM website at manresults.nic.in.

To check their results online, students must enter their Manipur HSLC compartment roll number and registration number.

The online marksheet will display important details such as the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, qualifying status, and other relevant information.

Manipur HSLC Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Manipur Board at manresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘Manipur 10th Supplementary Result 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

Manipur HSLC Supplementary Result 2025: Passing Marks

To pass the Manipur HSLC compartment exams, students must score at least 33 per cent marks in each theory and practical subject, as well as in the overall aggregate. Those who pass the exams are now eligible to apply for Class 11 admissions in their respective cities.

About Manipur HSLC Compartment Exams 2025: