UP TGT Admit Card 2025 to Be Out Soon at upsessb.pariksha.nic.in, Here’s How to Download

UP TGT Hall Ticket 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad, will release the admit card for the UP TGT 2025 exam soon. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website at upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

To know the exam date and centre for the written test, candidates must download their UP TGT Admit Card 2025 by logging in with their registration number and password.

The UPSESSB will not send a printed copy of the admit card to any candidate. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre.

UP TGT Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘UP TGT Admit Card 2025’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit them.

Step 4: Your UP TGT Hall Ticket 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card in PDF format.

Step 6: Save a copy and keep it safe for the examination.

About UP TGT Exam 2025:

The UP TGT exam is scheduled to take place on July 21 and 22, 2025, at various exam centres. TGT PGT exam 2025 will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. Candidates need to mark their answers in the OMR sheet allotted to them.