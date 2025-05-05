MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Meghalaya Board Class 12th Result Declared, Pass Percentage, Toppers List, Direct Link to Check

Meghalaya HSSLC 12th Result 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2025 for Class 12 today. The results for the Science, Commerce, Vocational, and Arts streams have been published. Students can check their results by visiting the official websites at mbose.in and me results.nic.in.

To check the MBOSE Class 12 results online, students must enter their roll number as printed on their admit card.

The online marksheet will display the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, grades, and marks for each subject. The original marksheets will be available for collection from the respective schools within the next few days.

Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official MBOSE website at mbose.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025’.

Step 3: A new page will open—enter your login details as required.

Step 4: Submit the information to view your result.

Step 5: Download or print a copy of your result for future reference.

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS by sending a message to 56263 in the following format:

Science: MBOSE12SROLLNUMBER

Arts: MBOSE12AROLLNUMBER

Commerce: MBOSE12CROLLNUMBER

Meghalaya Board Class 12th Exam 2025:

The Meghalaya Board conducted the Class 12 Board Examinations 2025 from 15 February to 17 March. The exams were held for all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts—across various examination centres.

Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2025: Revaluation