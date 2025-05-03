MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Meghalaya Board Class 12th Result on May 5, Here’s How to Check | Image: File Photo

Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is expected to release the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results on 5 May 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official MBOSE website at mbose.in.

To check the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025, students will need to enter their roll number. The result will show important details such as the student’s name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, overall percentage, pass or fail status, and any compartment information if applicable.

After the results are announced, students should collect their original MBOSE HSSLC 2025 marksheet from their respective schools.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Official Websites to Check

Students can access their Class 12 results through the following official websites:

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official MBOSE website at mbose.in or results.mbose.in.

Step 2: Click on the “HSSLC Result 2025” link for your stream.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and any other required details.

Step 4: Submit the information to view your provisional marksheet.

Step 5: Download and print the marksheet for future use.

About MBOSE HSSLC Exam 2025: