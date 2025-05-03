MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Meghalaya Board Class 12th Result on May 5, Here’s How to Check

Updated May 3rd 2025, 13:31 IST
Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is expected to release the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results on 5 May 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official MBOSE website at mbose.in.
To check the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025, students will need to enter their roll number. The result will show important details such as the student’s name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, overall percentage, pass or fail status, and any compartment information if applicable.
After the results are announced, students should collect their original MBOSE HSSLC 2025 marksheet from their respective schools.
Students can access their Class 12 results through the following official websites:
Step 1: Go to the official MBOSE website at mbose.in or results.mbose.in.
Step 2: Click on the “HSSLC Result 2025” link for your stream.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and any other required details.
Step 4: Submit the information to view your provisional marksheet.
Step 5: Download and print the marksheet for future use.
The MBOSE HSSLC exams 2025 were held at various centres across Meghalaya. Practical exams took place from February 21 to 29, 2025, while the Class 12 theory exams were conducted from February 18 to March 19, between 10 AM and 1 PM. The MBOSE HSSLC Admit Cards for 2025 were distributed offline during the first week of February.
