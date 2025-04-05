MBOSE SSLC Result 2025: Check Pass Percentage, And Topper List Here

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result 2025 today, April 5. Students who appeared for the Meghalaya Class 10 board exams 2025 can check their results on the official website: mboseresults.in.

The overall pass percentage for the MBOSE SSLC 2025 stands at 87.10 percent. Out of 64,396 registered students, 63,682 appeared for the exam. Among them, 36,570 students passed in all six subjects, while 18,903 cleared five subjects. In total, 55,473 students qualified for the exam. This year's pass percentage shows a 31.30 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

MBOSE SSLS 10th Result 2025: District Wise Pass Percentage

District Appeared Passed Pass Percentage East Garo Hills 3,226 2,591 80.31% West Garo Hills 11,943 9,615 80.50% South Garo Hills 3,298 2,913 88.32% North Garo Hills 4,391 3,327 75.76% South West Garo Hills 4,563 3,412 74.77% East Khasi Hills 15,656 14,489 92.54% West Khasi Hills 2,958 2,677 90.50% Eastern West Khasi Hills 2,313 2,210 95.54% South West Khasi Hills 2,190 2,079 94.93% Ri Bhoi 5,511 4,923 89.33% West Jaintia Hills 5,065 4,864 96.03% East Jaintia Hills 2,568 2,373 92.40% Grand Total 63,682 55,473 87.10%

MBOSE SSLS 10th Result 2025: Toppers List

Leisha Agarwal, Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh jointly bagged the top spot with 582 marks, Evanshan Nongrum, Pori Panday secured rank 2 with 578 marks, while Anushmita Choudhury, Sourav Pandey, and Eulogemene Rilin L Suting secured third spot with 576 marks.

Position Name of Candidate Marks Secured 1 Leisha Agarwal 582 1 Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh 582 2 Evanshan Nongrum 578 2 Pori Panday 578 3 Anushmita Choudhury 576 3 Sourav Pandey 576 3 Eulogemene Rilin L Suting 576 4 Anamika Singh 572 5 Taesha Grace Pakyntein 570 5 Manderson Thongni 570 5 Esther D Shira 570 5 Mahir Islam 570 6 A Arif Sheikh 569 6 Joody I Ryum Khonglah 569 6 Ranchita Paul 569 6 Obadaiah Joel Kharkongor 569 6 Nandini Kumari 569 6 Ian Dongkam M Marak 569 6 Bathsheba Ch Sangma 569 7 Kriti Kumari 568 7 Queency Kharsohnoh 568 8 Arwanlamphang Lyngdoh 567 8 Abantika Das 567 8 Queency Dora Syngkli 567 8 Phidalen Malang 567 8 Rahnam Miki Dkhar 567 8 Trishita Koch 567 8 Algaro Thardy M Marak 567 8 Musa Kazi 567 9 Jessica Joshi 566 9 Abhay Kumar Shah 566 9 Abu Towfique Elahi Mondal 566 10 Bhakupar Sun 565 10 Angel Jollyza Marbaniang 565

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025: Scorecard