Updated April 5th 2025, 12:57 IST

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025: Check Pass Percentage, And Topper List Here

MBOSE has declared the SSLC 2025 result. With an 87.10% pass rate, 55,473 students cleared the exam. Results available at mboseresults.in using roll number.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
MBOSE SSLC Result 2025
MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 | Image: Unsplash/Representational Image

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result 2025 today, April 5. Students who appeared for the Meghalaya Class 10 board exams 2025 can check their results on the official website: mboseresults.in. 

The overall pass percentage for the MBOSE SSLC 2025 stands at 87.10 percent. Out of 64,396 registered students, 63,682 appeared for the exam. Among them, 36,570 students passed in all six subjects, while 18,903 cleared five subjects. In total, 55,473 students qualified for the exam. This year's pass percentage shows a 31.30 per cent increase compared to the previous year. 

MBOSE SSLS 10th Result 2025: District Wise Pass Percentage

DistrictAppearedPassedPass Percentage
East Garo Hills3,2262,59180.31%
West Garo Hills11,9439,61580.50%
South Garo Hills3,2982,91388.32%
North Garo Hills4,3913,32775.76%
South West Garo Hills4,5633,41274.77%
East Khasi Hills15,65614,48992.54%
West Khasi Hills2,9582,67790.50%
Eastern West Khasi Hills2,3132,21095.54%
South West Khasi Hills2,1902,07994.93%
Ri Bhoi5,5114,92389.33%
West Jaintia Hills5,0654,86496.03%
East Jaintia Hills2,5682,37392.40%
Grand Total63,68255,47387.10%

MBOSE SSLS 10th Result 2025: Toppers List 

Leisha Agarwal, Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh jointly bagged the top spot with 582 marks, Evanshan Nongrum, Pori Panday secured rank 2 with 578 marks, while Anushmita Choudhury, Sourav Pandey, and Eulogemene Rilin L Suting secured third spot with 576 marks.

PositionName of CandidateMarks Secured
1Leisha Agarwal582
1Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh582
2Evanshan Nongrum578
2Pori Panday578
3Anushmita Choudhury576
3Sourav Pandey576
3Eulogemene Rilin L Suting576
4Anamika Singh572
5Taesha Grace Pakyntein570
5Manderson Thongni570
5Esther D Shira570
5Mahir Islam570
6A Arif Sheikh569
6Joody I Ryum Khonglah569
6Ranchita Paul569
6Obadaiah Joel Kharkongor569
6Nandini Kumari569
6Ian Dongkam M Marak569
6Bathsheba Ch Sangma569
7Kriti Kumari568
7Queency Kharsohnoh568
8Arwanlamphang Lyngdoh567
8Abantika Das567
8Queency Dora Syngkli567
8Phidalen Malang567
8Rahnam Miki Dkhar567
8Trishita Koch567
8Algaro Thardy M Marak567
8Musa Kazi567
9Jessica Joshi566
9Abhay Kumar Shah566
9Abu Towfique Elahi Mondal566
10Bhakupar Sun565
10Angel Jollyza Marbaniang565

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025: Scorecard 

To download the Meghalaya Board Class 10 scorecard, students need to enter their MBOSE roll number. The scorecard will include important details such as the student’s name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, school name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and result status (pass or fail). These details provide a clear summary of the student’s performance in the examination. 

