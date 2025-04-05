MBOSE SSLC Result 2025: Check Pass Percentage, And Topper List Here

Updated April 5th 2025, 12:57 IST
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result 2025 today, April 5. Students who appeared for the Meghalaya Class 10 board exams 2025 can check their results on the official website: mboseresults.in.
The overall pass percentage for the MBOSE SSLC 2025 stands at 87.10 percent. Out of 64,396 registered students, 63,682 appeared for the exam. Among them, 36,570 students passed in all six subjects, while 18,903 cleared five subjects. In total, 55,473 students qualified for the exam. This year's pass percentage shows a 31.30 per cent increase compared to the previous year.
|District
|Appeared
|Passed
|Pass Percentage
|East Garo Hills
|3,226
|2,591
|80.31%
|West Garo Hills
|11,943
|9,615
|80.50%
|South Garo Hills
|3,298
|2,913
|88.32%
|North Garo Hills
|4,391
|3,327
|75.76%
|South West Garo Hills
|4,563
|3,412
|74.77%
|East Khasi Hills
|15,656
|14,489
|92.54%
|West Khasi Hills
|2,958
|2,677
|90.50%
|Eastern West Khasi Hills
|2,313
|2,210
|95.54%
|South West Khasi Hills
|2,190
|2,079
|94.93%
|Ri Bhoi
|5,511
|4,923
|89.33%
|West Jaintia Hills
|5,065
|4,864
|96.03%
|East Jaintia Hills
|2,568
|2,373
|92.40%
|Grand Total
|63,682
|55,473
|87.10%
Leisha Agarwal, Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh jointly bagged the top spot with 582 marks, Evanshan Nongrum, Pori Panday secured rank 2 with 578 marks, while Anushmita Choudhury, Sourav Pandey, and Eulogemene Rilin L Suting secured third spot with 576 marks.
|Position
|Name of Candidate
|Marks Secured
|1
|Leisha Agarwal
|582
|1
|Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh
|582
|2
|Evanshan Nongrum
|578
|2
|Pori Panday
|578
|3
|Anushmita Choudhury
|576
|3
|Sourav Pandey
|576
|3
|Eulogemene Rilin L Suting
|576
|4
|Anamika Singh
|572
|5
|Taesha Grace Pakyntein
|570
|5
|Manderson Thongni
|570
|5
|Esther D Shira
|570
|5
|Mahir Islam
|570
|6
|A Arif Sheikh
|569
|6
|Joody I Ryum Khonglah
|569
|6
|Ranchita Paul
|569
|6
|Obadaiah Joel Kharkongor
|569
|6
|Nandini Kumari
|569
|6
|Ian Dongkam M Marak
|569
|6
|Bathsheba Ch Sangma
|569
|7
|Kriti Kumari
|568
|7
|Queency Kharsohnoh
|568
|8
|Arwanlamphang Lyngdoh
|567
|8
|Abantika Das
|567
|8
|Queency Dora Syngkli
|567
|8
|Phidalen Malang
|567
|8
|Rahnam Miki Dkhar
|567
|8
|Trishita Koch
|567
|8
|Algaro Thardy M Marak
|567
|8
|Musa Kazi
|567
|9
|Jessica Joshi
|566
|9
|Abhay Kumar Shah
|566
|9
|Abu Towfique Elahi Mondal
|566
|10
|Bhakupar Sun
|565
|10
|Angel Jollyza Marbaniang
|565
To download the Meghalaya Board Class 10 scorecard, students need to enter their MBOSE roll number. The scorecard will include important details such as the student’s name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, school name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and result status (pass or fail). These details provide a clear summary of the student’s performance in the examination.
