MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 to Release on May 26 at mboseresults.in, Know How to Check | Image: File Photo

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Date: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has confirmed that the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary examinations will be announced on May 26, 2025. Once released, students will be able to download their individual results as well as the complete result booklet from the official MBOSE website at mbose.in.

Students who appeared for the compartment exams can view their scores by entering their roll number on any of the official websites.

The scorecard will include key details such as the student’s name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, result status, and division, among other important information.

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at mbose.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the "MBOSE Result" section under SSLC/HSSLC Examination Results 2025.

Step 3: Choose your stream:

Click "SSLC Results 2025 (Commerce)" for Commerce results.

Click "SSLC Results 2025 (Science)" for science results.

Click "SSLC Results 2025 (Arts)" for Arts results.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, exam year, and type of exam in the given fields.

Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Your result will be shown on the screen.

Step 7: Download and print your result for future use.

About MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam 2025: