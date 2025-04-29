sb.scorecardresearch
  • MBSE HSLC 2025: Mizoram Board Class 10th Result Declared at mbse.edu.in, Direct Link to Check

Updated April 29th 2025, 12:58 IST

MBSE HSLC 2025: Mizoram Board Class 10th Result Declared at mbse.edu.in, Direct Link to Check

Mizoram Board Class 10th Result 2025: Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results online on the official websites. Here's how to check.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Mizoram Board Class 10th Result Declared
MBSE HSLC 2025 OUT: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has officially announced the MBSE HSLC Class 10th Results 2025 today, April 29. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results online on the official websites: mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com. 

While the Class 10 results have been announced, the MBSE HSSLC (Class 12) Result 2025 is expected to be released shortly. Students are advised to carefully check the details on their online marksheet and report any discrepancies to the board authorities immediately. 

Students will be able to collect their MBSE HSLC Class 10th 2025 original marksheets a few days from now. 

Mizoram Board Class 10th Result 2025: Revaluation 

Students who are not satisfied with their marks in the MBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2025 can apply for the revaluation of their answer scripts. However, students should note that the marks awarded after re-evaluation will be final and cannot be changed. 

The application for revaluation of the Mizoram Board Class 10th results will be available on the official website. The revaluation fee is Rs 500 per subject. The re-evaluated results are expected to be released in June 2025. 

MBSE HSLC 2025 Class 10th Result: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website at mbse.edu.in 

Step 2: Click on the HSLC Result link displayed on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number. 

Step 4: Click on ‘Find Results’. 

Step 5: Your HSLC Result 2025 will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference. 

Direct Link to Check - MBSE HSLC 2025 Class 10th Result

MBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2025:

The MBSE HSLC exams 2025 were conducted from February 19 to March 13, 2025, across various examination centers in Mizoram. Meanwhile, the HSSLC (Class 12) exams were held from February 14 to March 17, 2025. 

Published April 29th 2025, 12:57 IST

Mizoram