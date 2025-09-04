MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in, Know How to Register

MCC NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has scheduled the start of NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 registration for today, September 4, 2025. Candidates who wish to take part in the second round of counselling can apply on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

The second round of NEET 2025 Counselling registration begins today, September 4, 2025, and will close on September 9, 2025. Choice filling will open tomorrow, September 5, 2025, and end on September 9, 2025. The choice locking facility will be available for a limited time on September 9, 2025, from 4 pm to 11:55 pm.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Register for Round 2

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for 'MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration'.

Step 3: A new page will open, where you'll need to register.

Step 4: Once registered, please complete the application form in full.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Finally, click 'submit' and download the confirmation page. It's a good idea to save or print a copy for your records.

About MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025:

The initial phase of NEET 2025 counselling, round 1, finished in August 2025. The full counselling procedure involves three main rounds, capped by a "stray vacancy" round to allocate any leftover seats.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) oversees the NEET UG 2025 counselling for the 15% All India Quota seats in leading government colleges and for all seats at specific institutions such as Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), and the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Concurrently, individual states conduct their own separate counselling to fill the remaining 85% of seats in government colleges and all seats in private medical colleges within their borders.