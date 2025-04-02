Nagaland Board Result 2025: NBSE Class 10th and12th Result to Be Out Soon at nbsenl.edu.in, Check Details

Nagaland Board Result 2025: NBSE Class 10th and12th Result to Be Out Soon | Image: Unsplash

NBSE Board Result 2025:The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results in April 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website, nbsenl.edu.in.

After the results are announced, students can access their provisional mark sheets online by entering their login details in the NBSE result portal. However, the final mark sheets will be issued by the Nagaland Board and sent to the respective schools.

Nagaland Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Board’s website at nbsenl.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the “NBSE Class 10 (HSLC) or Class 12 (HSSLC) Result 2025” link.

Step 3: Provide your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your NBSE exam result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result and download a copy for reference.

Step 6: Keep a printed copy for future use.

In addition to the official website, students can also check their NBSE Class 10 results via SMS. To receive their scores, they need to send a text message in the format NB10 or NB12 to 56070.

NBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2025: How to Check Scores Via SMS?

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Tap on “Create a New Message.”

Step 3: Type NB10 (space) Roll Number for Class 10 or NB12 (space) Roll Number for Class 12.

Step 4: Send the message to 56070.

Step 5: You will receive your NBSE HSLC or HSSLC result as an SMS alert.

Step 6: Take a screenshot for future reference.

NBSE Board Result 2025: Rechecking and Revaluation Process

Following the declaration of NBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results, the Nagaland Board will open applications for rechecking and revaluation. Students who wish to have their answer sheets reviewed can apply online through the official website.