  MET Round 3 Counselling 2025 Registration Begins at counseling.manipal.edu, Apply Now

Updated 27 June 2025 at 17:55 IST

Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2025 Round 3 counselling registration is now open at counseling.manipal.edu. Eligible candidates with a valid MET rank can apply for admission to MIT Manipal, MIT Bengaluru, MU Jaipur, and SMIT Sikkim.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
MET Round 3 Counselling 2025 Registration Begins
MET Round 3 Counselling 2025 Registration Begins | Image: File Photo

MET Round 3 Counselling 2025: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has commenced the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) round 3 counselling 2025 registration. Interested students can now register for MET counselling 2025 on the official website, counseling.manipal.edu. 

Eligible candidates must register for MET Counselling 2025, fill in their preferred choices, and upload the required documents for verification. 

MAHE will also conduct a spot round of counselling to fill any remaining vacant seats after the regular rounds are completed. The MET counselling process is conducted for admissions to MIT Manipal, MIT Bengaluru, MU Jaipur, and SMIT Sikkim. 

MET Round 3 Counselling 2025: How to Register 

Step 1: Visit the official counselling portal at counseling.manipal.edu. 

Step 2: Log in using your MET 2025 application number and password. 

Step 3: Complete your profile by providing the required details. 

Step 4: Pay the counselling fee of ₹10,000 online. 

Step 5: Select your preferred campuses and courses in order of priority. 

Step 6: Carefully review all your choices before submitting them. 

MET Counselling 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

Before applying for MET 2025 counselling, candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility requirements. Those who do not satisfy the criteria will not be considered for admission. 

  • A valid MET 2025 rank is mandatory. 
  • Candidates must have completed Class 12 or an equivalent qualification (A-Level, IB, or American High School Diploma) from a recognised board, with Physics, Mathematics, and English as compulsory subjects. 
  • They must have secured a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in Physics, Mathematics, and one optional subject combined. 
  • In each of the mentioned subjects, candidates should have obtained at least the minimum passing marks as prescribed by their board. 
  • Students who have appeared for the qualifying exam and are awaiting results may also take part in the counselling, provided they meet all other eligibility conditions. 

Published 27 June 2025 at 17:54 IST