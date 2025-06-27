MET Round 3 Counselling 2025 Registration Begins at counseling.manipal.edu, Apply Now

MET Round 3 Counselling 2025: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has commenced the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) round 3 counselling 2025 registration. Interested students can now register for MET counselling 2025 on the official website, counseling.manipal.edu.

Eligible candidates must register for MET Counselling 2025, fill in their preferred choices, and upload the required documents for verification.

MAHE will also conduct a spot round of counselling to fill any remaining vacant seats after the regular rounds are completed. The MET counselling process is conducted for admissions to MIT Manipal, MIT Bengaluru, MU Jaipur, and SMIT Sikkim.

MET Round 3 Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official counselling portal at counseling.manipal.edu.

Step 2: Log in using your MET 2025 application number and password.

Step 3: Complete your profile by providing the required details.

Step 4: Pay the counselling fee of ₹10,000 online.

Step 5: Select your preferred campuses and courses in order of priority.

Step 6: Carefully review all your choices before submitting them.

MET Counselling 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for MET 2025 counselling, candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility requirements. Those who do not satisfy the criteria will not be considered for admission.