TS SSC Supply Exam Result 2025 Declared at bse.telangana.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

TS SSC Supply Exam Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana has announced the TS SSC (Class 10) Advanced Supplementary Examination (ASE) 2025 results on Friday, June 27, 2025. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can now check and download their results from the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Students who took the supplementary exams can view their scores by logging into the portal with their username and password.

TS Supplementary Results 2025: How to Check via SMS

Candidates can check their results via SMS in case of poor internet connectivity or heavy traffic on the website.

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone.

Step 2: Type TS10<space>Roll Number.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Your marksheet will be sent directly to your mobile number by the board.

TS SSC Supply Exam Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for TS SSC ASE Result 2025.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit the details.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

About TS Supplementary Exams 2025:

The supplementary exams were conducted from June 3 to 13, 2025, for students aiming to improve their Class 10 results. The TS SSC Class 10 Result 2025 was earlier announced on April 30, with a pass percentage of 92.78% among regular students.