MHT CET 2025 Answer Key soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Here's How to Check | Image: File Photo

MHT CET Answer Key 2025 will likely be released by the Maharashtra State CET Cell soon. Once released, all the candidates who have appeared for the MHT CET 2025 Examination will be able to download the answer key from the official website, i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates can access the MAH Law CET answer key by logging in with their registered email ID and password.

After reviewing the provisional answer key, they can raise objections through the official online portal if they find any discrepancies.

MHT CET 2025 Answer Key: Objection

If any candidate finds an issue with the answer key, they can submit their objection by paying a fee of Rs 1,000. However, please note that all objections will only be accepted via email. Candidates must also provide valid supporting documents along with their objection for it to be considered.

MHT CET 2025 Answer Key: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says "MHT CET Answer Key 2025".

Step 3: If prompted, enter your login credentials.

Step 4: The MHT CET Answer Key 2025 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Review the answer key carefully.

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future reference.

About MHT CET 2025 Exam: