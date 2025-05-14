MHT CET 2025 Final Answer Key Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org, Here's How to Check | Image: File Photo

MHT CET Final Answer Key 2025: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell of Maharashtra is soon going to release the final answer key for MHT CET answer key for PCM and PCB group exams. When released, the Candidates who have appeared for this year’s MHT CET for PCM and PCB categories will be able to download the final answer key from the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

The final answer key is important as it helps confirm the correct answers, clears up any doubts raised during the objection period, and is used to calculate the final scores. It will be released separately for both PCM and PCB groups on the official website.

Students who had submitted objections earlier can now check the updated answers and get an idea of their results.

MHT CET 2025 Final Answer Key: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Log in using your registered email ID and date of birth.

Step 3: Find and click on the 'Answer Key' section.

Step 4: Choose your exam group – either PCM or PCB.

Step 5: Download the answer key PDF and compare it with your responses.

About MHT CET Exam 2025:

The MHT CET 2025 for the PCM group was held from April 19 to 27, while the PCB group appeared for the exam between April 9 and 17, 2025.

MHT CET is conducted for students who wish to pursue undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture in Maharashtra. The exam is held in two streams: PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology).